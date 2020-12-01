During the Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers clash at the weekend, aside from the fact it was the Midlanders first away win against the north Londoners since 1979, most of the post-match chat focused on the sickening collision between David Luiz and Raul Jimenez.

Dr. Eva Carneiro gave her professional opinion to CaughtOffside, as the furore surrounding head injuries in football came to the fore as a discussion point again.

Not only did Jimenez end up with a fractured skull and would be operated on in hospital, but Luiz continued playing whilst bandaged up.

By the end of the half, Luiz’s bandages were soaked in blood, clearly opening up the cut beneath which had been patched up prior to him taking his place back in the centre of Arsenal’s defence.

One Mexican commentator, however, is none too happy with the Brazilian’s conduct.

Guillermo Schutz of TUDN Mexico took to Twitter in an attempt to not only blame Luiz for the incident, but also to suggest he was a criminal.

“David Luiz is a criminal in a football shirt,” he wrote on Twitter.

“You only have to see the image to know the hired thug’s intentions. Wishing a speedy recovery to Raúl Jiménez.”

David Luiz es un criminal con playera de fútbol. Solo hay que ver la imagen para saber la intención de este golpeador a sueldo. Deseando pronta recuperación a Raúl Jiménez. pic.twitter.com/VnSvEbanOm — Guillermo Schutz (@memo_schutz) November 29, 2020

Whilst he’s clearly upset that his fellow countryman has been hospitalised, that type of inflammatory language should never be used by an official broadcaster.