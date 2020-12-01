Arsenal and Chelsea defenders surprise names on Barcelona’s transfer shortlist

Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi and Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger are both centre-back options for Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona were in need of defensive reinforcements before Gerard Pique’s knee injury. It’s now become a necessity for Ronald Koeman in January.

Mundo Deportivo believe they have the inside track on Barcelona’s pursuit of a new centre-back, with Manchester City’s Eric Garcia remaining on their wish-list.

However, two names that we didn’t expect to see on there, but are down as options according to Mundo Deportivo, are Arsenal’s Mustafi and Chelsea’s Rudiger.

Mustafi has proven himself to be little more than unreliable at the Emirates, even if he does have past La Liga experience having made a name for himself at Valencia.

Rudiger has also fallen completely out of favour under Frank Lampard. Barcelona would be signing a player who is essentially surplus to requirements at Chelsea.

You can understand that Barcelona are desperate, and the January market is often unforgiving, but should a club of their stature not be targeting better players than this?