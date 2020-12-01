Menu

Video: Frank Lampard reveals Chelsea star’s response to difficult conversation amid transfer interest from CL giants

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed Callum Hudson-Odoi’s response to being left out of his squad to play in the big game against Tottenham at the weekend.

The Blues boss admits it wasn’t an easy conversation to have, but that Hudson-Odoi took it well and has responded well in training…

Lampard said this in response to a question about Hudson-Odoi being publicly targeted by Bayern Munich in the summer, with the England international having also been linked with them by Goal and others.

Lampard says, however, that Hudson-Odoi’s transfer situation doesn’t affect how he thinks about his team selection.

