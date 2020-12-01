Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed Callum Hudson-Odoi’s response to being left out of his squad to play in the big game against Tottenham at the weekend.

The Blues boss admits it wasn’t an easy conversation to have, but that Hudson-Odoi took it well and has responded well in training…

Frank Lampard responds to questions about leaving Callum Hudson-Odoi out of his squad amid interest from Bayern Munich… pic.twitter.com/zb3ES7ybOM — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) December 1, 2020

Lampard said this in response to a question about Hudson-Odoi being publicly targeted by Bayern Munich in the summer, with the England international having also been linked with them by Goal and others.

Lampard says, however, that Hudson-Odoi’s transfer situation doesn’t affect how he thinks about his team selection.