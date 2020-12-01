Juventus are reportedly back in the running to seal the transfer of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud ahead of January.

The France international has not been playing much for Chelsea in recent times, so it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him leave the club for more playing time.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are now reviving their interest in Giroud after also initially making an approach for the 34-year-old during the summer transfer window.

Juve already have plenty of quality up front in the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, but they could perhaps do with more of a target man in their side.

Giroud has had a fine career in the Premier League, both with Chelsea and Arsenal, and also looks like a player who could make a fine fit for the style of play often seen in Serie A.

Players tend to enjoy longer careers in Italian football due to the slower pace of the game there, so it could be a good move for Giroud to leave Chelsea for Juventus at the next opportunity.

That said, CFC might do well to keep this experienced squad player, who has been a reliable backup for the Blues whenever called upon.