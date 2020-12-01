Decision made: Arsenal handed huge transfer boost by rivals Tottenham

Arsenal reportedly look to have been handed a potentially significant boost following recent transfer links with Inter Milan misfit Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international has been offered to the Gunners in a tempting cut-price deal this January, according to ESPN, and he seems like an ideal replacement for the out-of-favour Mesut Ozil.

Arsenal would surely benefit from landing Eriksen at the moment after their poor start to the season, with Mikel Arteta’s side very clearly lacking enough spark and creativity going forward.

Gooners may therefore be pleased to hear Football Insider reporting that Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho seems to have made a firm decision not to bring Eriksen back to Spurs.

This could clear the way for Arsenal to get a deal done, and Arteta would be well-advised to try for Eriksen or another similar player this January.

Arsenal have also been linked with Red Bull Salzburg starlet Dominik Szoboszlai in that area of the pitch by The Athletic, though they note that the north Londoners may favour a more experienced player.

It’s not often that proven and experienced players as good as Eriksen are available on the cheap in the middle of the season, so this seems like too good an opportunity for Arsenal not to take.

Some inside the club may be concerned, however, that Tottenham are not interested in bringing the 28-year-old back to the club despite his years of great service there, suggesting perhaps that his struggles at Inter may be the beginning of a long-term decline.