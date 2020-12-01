Damning indictment of Real Madrid’s transfer policy as value of record signing halves within a year

We’ve already seen that the transfer market has been much quieter than usual, but big clubs will need to make some difficult choices when it comes to some of their big money signings.

It’s never good from a PR point of view when you sell somebody for less than you paid for them, but Real Madrid are struggling financially and it could be the only way for them to raise funds and bring in some new players to revitalise the team.

Eden Hazard has shown flashes of brilliance since Real Madrid made him their record signing when he moved from Chelsea, but issues with fitness and injuries have left him on the side-lines more than he’s been on the field.

There have been a few rumours that Real could even look to sell him, but a report from Mundo Deportivo has suggested they won’t get anything close to what they paid for him.

They quote the website Transfermarkt in suggesting that his transfer value has halved from €120m to €60m in a year, but it’s also easy to see why this has happened.

He’ll turn 30 next year which is widely considered as the latter years of a player’s career, the global pandemic and economic situation has reduced values across the board and his injury issues will drag that price tag down even more.

Real Madrid have always looked to sign Galaticos but Hazard was a signing in his final peak years who would never have a decent sell-on value, so this transfer and latest news is a damning indictment of their transfer policy.

Obviously the website can’t be seen as 100% accurate when it comes to transfer values but it gives us a good indication over what a player might be worth, but it’s hard to see any major club taking him on at this point when you consider the wages that would be involved.