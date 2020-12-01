Bayern Munich star David Alaba has reportedly decided he doesn’t want to hold transfer talks with Chelsea.

This is according to Sky Germany, with the Blues seemingly not in the running to sign Alaba, despite recent transfer rumours to the contrary.

AS claimed Chelsea are confident of moving into pole position to sign the versatile Austria international, but it may be that they got a bid ahead of themselves with this particular story.

Alaba could undoubtedly fill an important role in Frank Lampard’s squad, with the 28-year-old capable of playing a variety of positions in both defence and midfield.

Chelsea are short of quality at centre-back, so could benefit from adding Alaba to that department as an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen.

Still, it may be that Alaba has other destinations in mind if he is to leave the Allianz Arena.

Alaba has enjoyed a great career at Bayern and will no doubt want to keep on playing at a high level and winning major trophies.