Barcelona could reportedly pursue the transfer of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt if Joan Laporta becomes the club’s new president.

The Catalan giants will soon be under a new regime after the departure of Josep Bartomeu, and Laporta has confirmed he will be in the running to take over, as per his official website.

If he wins, he could try bringing the hugely talented De Ligt to the Nou Camp, possibly in a swap deal involving the under-performing Philippe Coutinho, according to Don Balon.

De Ligt hasn’t quite looked his best during his time at Juventus so far, but he previously looked an elite young talent at former club Ajax.

Still only 21 years of age, the Netherlands international has time to get back to his best with the right move, and he could be ideally suited to the style of football at Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have a history of signing players from Ajax due to their shared values and philosophy, but it remains to be seen if this deal is now realistic as Juve surely won’t want to let him go.

Barca will have to hope Laporta can make a difference and that they haven’t missed their chance to land De Ligt.