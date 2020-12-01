At 2-0 down to Southampton at the weekend, Man United needed something special to get anything from the game, and fortunately Edinson Cavani provided it.

The Uruguayan’s two goals, including his injury-time winner, helped to ensure the Red Devils went on to complete an epic 3-2 comeback and take all three points.

There’s little doubt he would’ve been flavour of the month in the dressing room, and his manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has revealed the cheeky request that El Matador made in the aftermath of the game.

“He has already learned two English words – tomorrow, off. He wants a day off after a win,” he said in the lead up to the Champions League game against Cavani’s old employers, Paris Saint-Germain, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“When we win a game he already knows that one!”

If he keeps making a similar impact, then the odd day off here or there will be the least the club can do for Cavani.

The striker would appear to be in line to play against the Parisien’s and Solskjaer will surely be hoping for a repeat of his heroics at St. Mary’s.