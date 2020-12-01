Arsenal fan Piers Morgan might just have thrust Gooners into excitement as he took to social media to detail the two kind of transfer proposals the club should make for Aston Villa superstar Jack Grealish.

With the Gunners losing four of their last six Premier League games, piling the pressure on Mikel Arteta, Morgan believes that Grealish is the man the side need to stop them from continue to go ‘nowhere’.

Morgan, the controversial journalist turned media personality who hosts ITV’s Good Morning Britain, urged the north London outfit to ‘break the bank’ to sign Aston Villa’s long-time poster-boy in January.

Morgan, who is such an avid Gooner that his profile picture is a snap with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, believes that Arsenal should offer £100m for the attacking midfielder when the transfer window opens.

If that hypothetical bid wouldn’t be possible, Morgan thinks £50m plus Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka should be tabled in an effort to win over Villa.

Arsenal should break the bank for @JackGrealish in January.

If we don't get some creative flair into the team, we're going nowhere – and he's the most creative player in the country. Offer Villa £100m for him or £50m + Ozil, Mustafi & Xhaka.

I'm deadly serious. pic.twitter.com/TmzUhj5zGn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 1, 2020

Grealish has established himself as a bonafide star this season, the 25-year-old was busy last night against West Ham as he produced a brilliant goal but also an embarrassing dive.

It’s clear that the Brummie’s game has stepped up to the next level, Grealish has five goals and six assists from nine Premier League appearances so far this season.

He’s also finally made himself a fixture in the England squad after he was handed his long-awaited debut back in September, Grealish is now seen as a game-changer at club and country level.

It would certainly take an astronomical bid to take the ace away from Villa Park, especially as he signed a new five-year contract back in September.

The approach from the media and fans to Grealish’s future has always been a weird one, a transfer has been mooted as a foregone conclusion, but six-and-a-half years after his debut he’s still with Villa.

Grealish was widely linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, with some of the Red Devils’ supporters holding fan accounts in his name to this day.