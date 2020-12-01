‘Get him in January’ – These Liverpool fans call for Ajax ace’s immediate signing after talent ‘bullied’ Reds superstar in first-half

Some Liverpool fans have been seriously impressed with Perr Schuurs’ first-half display in tonight’s Champions League tie against Ajax, leading to calls for the ace to be signed in the January window.

One fan believes that Schuurs ‘bullied’ Mane in the first-half, with another adding that the 21-year-old did a ‘proper job’ on the Senegalese superstar who is arguably Liverpool’s most consistent forward.

Schuurs and Mane battled fiercely in the opening 45 minutes, with the centre-back actually seeing a yellow card for a challenge on the Reds attacker just a couple of minutes before the break.

It was recently claimed that €30m would be enough for the Reds to recruit the defender.

Here’s how some of the Liverpool faithful reacted to the Dutch talent’s performance:

Perr Schuurs is only 21.. Liverpool need to stop playing? get him in January before his price goes up — Simo (@DRak0306) December 1, 2020

Schuurs is quality, get him in in January — ????????? (@lfcOwain) December 1, 2020

Schurrs is insane. Hes what people said De Ligt is only this guy can run. Havent seen a CB do this to mane — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) December 1, 2020

Mane is getting bullied by Schurrs — Jay (@net_spender) December 1, 2020

Schurrs is doing a proper job on Mané — Reasonable Red™? (@thiagothursday) December 1, 2020

Mane vs Schurrs is a great battle — Aman (@VigilantVVD4) December 1, 2020

Liverpool should be dying to get Perr Schuurs in January #LIVAJA — DK (@Dav3santana) December 1, 2020

Get this Schuurs in January he looks a player — Nick (@NickMurph94) December 1, 2020

Jurgen Klopp really needs to consider strengthening his centre-back ranks in the January transfer window considering that Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are out with long-term knee injuries.

This has seen Joel Matip partner Fabinho on a couple of occasions, like tonight, but the Cameroonian giant is fairly injury-prone whilst the Brazilian – who is covering in defence instead of his usual defensive midfield role – has just come back from injury recently.

Schuurs also looked pretty solid in the first meeting between the two sides, a 1-0 victory for the Reds.

The Netherlands Under-21s international has established himself as a starter in defence for Erik ten Hag’s side this season, after breaking into the first-team last season.