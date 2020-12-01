Tottenham keen on transfer of Serie A star in potential £15million deal

Tottenham are reportedly keen on a potential transfer deal for Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari.

The 28-year-old is in fine form in Serie A at the moment and 90min claim a deal could be done for around £15million for Spurs to sign him this January.

The report claims Tottenham are looking to strengthen in defence, and there’s no doubt Ferrari could be a useful signing to come in as an upgrade on the likes of Davinson Sanchez.

The Italian centre-back may not be the biggest name, but it seems there is a realistic prospect of getting him in on the cheap, and that could be hugely important for Spurs if they want to keep themselves in the title race without needing to spend a fortune.

Jose Mourinho is building a promising side at Tottenham and surely now deserves to be backed in the transfer market if he identifies some promising targets for January.