According to Bild, World Cup winners Mario Gotze and Andre Schurrle are set to enter a joint business venture in the growth of marijuana.

Gotze and Schurrle, who combined for the winning goal in the World Cup final against Argentina, have seen their careers tail off since that day.

Schurrle is no longer a professional footballer, having announced his retirement earlier this year, while Gotze finds himself playing in the Eredivisie.

While you get the feeling the German duo will never be higher than back in 2014, having won the World Cup, that doesn’t mean they’re not going to give it a go.

As reported by Bild, Gotze and Schurrle are set to team up with a German group of investors in a venture which will fund the growth of marijuana – for medicinal purposes.

The group of investors, named the ‘Sanity Group’, have confirmed Gotze and Schurrle’s intentions, as per Bild, and will also be welcoming Will.I.am of the Black Eyed Peas.

All jokes aside there are plenty of positive health benefits linked with CBD, a chemical product found in marijuana. Medical use of the drug appears to be the future.