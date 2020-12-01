There are less than eight weeks to go before Barcelona announce a new president and, depending who is elected, we could see Ronald Koeman replaced as manager.

Victor Font has consistently stated that former Barca star, Xavi Hernandez, would be his preferred choice to sit on the bench, and it’s believed that Joan Laporta would also consider it a coup for the current Al-Sadd coach to return to the Camp Nou.

Former Atletico Madrid captain, Gabi, has played under his ex-national team-mate for the last couple of seasons, before recently announcing his retirement.

He opened up on how well suited Xavi would be to the role of manager at Barca.

“He is ready for Barca,” he said on the ‘El Larguero’ programme on the Cadena SER radio station, cited by Sport.

“And in a short time we will see him there.”

Hiring ex-players as managers doesn’t always work of course, and perhaps Koeman’s current tenure provides proof of that, given that the Catalans are in the midst of their worst start since the 1991/92 season.

That campaign ended with a European Cup triumph. What price Xavi to help lightning strike twice?