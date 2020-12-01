It’s not been the best season for Arsenal’s attacking players, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s golden touch in particular deserting him in 2020/21.

The Gunners are way down in 14th position in the Premier League after their recent home loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers – the first time the Midlanders have beaten Arsenal away since 1979 – and have scored just 10 goals in their 10 games.

That’s the worst record of every team bar the bottom three of Sheffield United, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion.

Former Arsenal midfielder, Jack Wilshere, believes he knows the solution to the club’s goalscoring problems, and it’s one that won’t cost the club a penny.

“I think he’d be a big player in that team,” Wilshere said on Sky Sports, cited by the Daily Star.

“I would love to see [Mesut] Ozil play in that team under Arteta but obviously that’s not happening at the moment.

“He could get on the ball and feed the likes of Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. I loved played with him. He was a top player.

“It’s a shame but what is happening is happening and no one knows, but I’m sure everyone will find out one day.”

Given how poorly the Gunners are struggling in front of goal, it certainly isn’t the worst suggestion in the world from Wilshere.

Mikel Arteta has shown himself to be a strong manager, but sometimes that means accepting your own mistakes and swallowing a bit of pride.

Ozil coming back in from the cold could really spark their season. Can the Spaniard really risk keeping him sidelined at this stage?