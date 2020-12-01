Huge injury blow for Liverpool as vital player ruled out for at least two weeks

While there were a lot of fears about Liverpool trying to get through the season without Virgil van Dijk, recently evidence suggests that Alisson might be the most crucial player in this team.

He’s genuinely one of the best goalkeepers in the world while his poise and ability on the ball bring confidence to the defence, so the last thing they need is to see him missing for a few games.

Back-up keeper Adrian had a nightmare last time the Brazilian was injured, but Sky Sports have confirmed that Alisson will be missing for at least two weeks:

It’s interesting to note that he’s missing for the game against Ajax tonight, but it’s actually Caoimhin Kelleher who’s starting ahead of Adrian.

That does suggest that Klopp has completely lost confidence in his back-up after his performances last time round, or it could be the case that he doesn’t see tonight’s game as a “must win” so it’s a chance to give the youngster some experience at the highest level to see how he performs.

The report also suggests that it’s a hamstring injury so they can sometimes last longer than expected, so Liverpool fans will need to hope that this clears up quickly.