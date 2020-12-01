Arsenal haven’t started well this season, which will come as a surprise to many given the way in which Mikel Arteta had them playing at the back end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Currently in 14th position in the Premier League and having only scored 10 goals in their 10 games, things aren’t looking great for the Gunners.

If things go from bad to worse, former player turned pundit, Paul Ince, believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could end up leaving the club, despite the fact he only put pen to paper on a new deal in the summer.

“Aubameyang for me is a worry,” Ince said on DAZN after the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, cited by the Daily Express.

“He looks frustrated. He looks like he’s not getting enough service.

“If he doesn’t get service – even though he signed a three-year contract – I can’t see him being there next year.

“I really, really can’t. I don’t care [if he’s signed a new deal]. It looks like he’s got that sort of body language that he’s just not happy. It doesn’t look right.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Bizarre Maradona tribute sees giant Diego effigy snorting lines of ‘coke’ off of the street Former Man United ace admits summer signing has proven him wrong and rivals will regret not moving for him Surprise name in the frame to ease Barcelona’s central defensive crisis

Clearly, the club wouldn’t countenance any such deal for their captain.

However, something has to change quickly because not only is the Gabonese not getting the right service, but his confidence has dipped to such an extent that he doesn’t look like the same player who led Arsenal to glory last season.