Implications for Real Madrid after Inter Milan’s Champions League win over Borussia Monchengladbach

Real Madrid’s loss to Shakhtar Donetsk will be viewed as a disaster, but they can still qualify next week if they manage to defeat Borussia Monchengladbach at home.

The problem is that Zinedine Zidane’s side look capable of failure every time they step onto the pitch, while Real’s head-to-head records and goal difference leave them in an unfortunate position if they fail to win.

Ideally they need Inter Milan to do them another favour by beating Shakhtar in Italy next week, as that result would leave Real in a position where a point would be enough to advance.

Every team still has a chance to advance going into the final matchday so that suggests anything could happen, but a loss next week for Real Madrid means they will exit the competition at the group stages for the first time ever.

There’s also a serious chance that Zidane won’t be in charge for the game next week as reports suggest he could be sacked this evening, but whoever leads the team will do so in the knowledge that a win will be enough to advance, so that’s the only outcome that should be acceptable to them.