Menu

Juventus star banned for two domestic games after making disrespectful comments to match official

Juventus
Posted by

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata has been handed a two-match domestic ban for being disrespectful to a match official, report Sportface.

Since returning to Turin over the summer, having departed Atletico Madrid on loan, Morata has scored eight goals in ten games in all competitions – quite the return, and out of character.

Morata has earned himself a reputation as an unreliable centre-forward, at least in terms of finding the back of the net. Though, that’s been far from the case this term. He’s been on fire.

MORE: Juventus suffer injury blow ahead of two crucial Champions League games in a week

That’s why it’ll no doubt prove to be such an annoyance for Andrea Pirlo that Morata will be unavailable for selection for Juventus’ two upcoming domestic fixtures.

More Stories / Latest News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer answers question about Man United target Erling Haaland
Wayne Rooney faces competition from ex-England teammate in bid to become Derby County boss
Juventus suffer injury blow ahead of two crucial Champions League games in a week

Sportface report that Morata has been given a two-match ban for making disrespectful remarks to a match official after the full-time whistle against Benevento.

He’ll sit out of clashes with Torino and Genoa, although, perhaps it won’t prove to be such bad news, with Morata certain to be fully rested for next week’s crucial Champions League clash with Barcelona.

More Stories Alvaro Morata

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.