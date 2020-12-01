Juventus star banned for two domestic games after making disrespectful comments to match official

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata has been handed a two-match domestic ban for being disrespectful to a match official, report Sportface.

Since returning to Turin over the summer, having departed Atletico Madrid on loan, Morata has scored eight goals in ten games in all competitions – quite the return, and out of character.

Morata has earned himself a reputation as an unreliable centre-forward, at least in terms of finding the back of the net. Though, that’s been far from the case this term. He’s been on fire.

That’s why it’ll no doubt prove to be such an annoyance for Andrea Pirlo that Morata will be unavailable for selection for Juventus’ two upcoming domestic fixtures.

Sportface report that Morata has been given a two-match ban for making disrespectful remarks to a match official after the full-time whistle against Benevento.

He’ll sit out of clashes with Torino and Genoa, although, perhaps it won’t prove to be such bad news, with Morata certain to be fully rested for next week’s crucial Champions League clash with Barcelona.