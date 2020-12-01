Juventus suffer injury blow ahead of two crucial Champions League games in a week

Juventus have suffered an injury blow, reports Goal’s Romeo Agresti, with the Serie A champions having a busy week ahead.

Andrea Pirlo’s side, having been defeated by Barcelona in Turin, can scarcely afford to drop any more points if they want to have any chance of topping their Champions League group.

A win over Dynamo Kiev tomorrow is a must, while in all honesty, they will need to be beating Barcelona at the Nou Camp, potentially with a higher score-line than their previous defeat, if they want to qualify for the knockout stages as group winners.

It’s an uphill task for Cristiano Ronaldo and co, and it’s just got even more difficult. Goal reporter Romeo Agresti has revealed that Giorgio Chiellini, a Champions League veteran, has picked up an injury in training.

#Juventus: problema alla coscia sinistra per #Chiellini // Chiellini suffered a left thigh problem ??????@GoalItalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) December 1, 2020

If that rather alarming emoji is anything to go by, Chiellini will not be able to compete in Juventus’ Champions League clash tomorrow. You have to think it’s touch and go whether he’ll be available for the game in Barcelona, too.

While his importance, at least in a playing capacity, is not what it once was at Juventus, he is such an important character to have in the team. He’s a natural leader, and a true Juventus icon. It would be a big blow for Pirlo to lose him ahead of such an important game.