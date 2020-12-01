Liverpool supporters should be buoyed by the news that one of their centre-backs will return for the Champions League test against Ajax.

With injuries decimating the Reds this season, Jurgen Klopp has somehow managed to get the absolute maximum out of the players that have been able to turn out for the club this season, and they remain competitive both domestically and in Europe.

However, when Joel Matip wasn’t in the line-up for the weekend match at Brighton, it appeared that Liverpool’s injury curse had struck again.

There was no need for anyone to worry, with the Daily Express noting that Matip was put through his paces during Monday’s training session and is expected to take his place in the centre of defence in Tuesday’s game.

More Stories / Latest News Bundesliga star makes decision on Chelsea transfer talks Newcastle in turmoil and unable to train as five test positive for coronavirus Manchester United prioritising two signings to make up for one player’s major shortcomings

The outlet also note that the club were merely managing Matip’s game time, given his prior injury record.

At this time, perhaps more than any other in Klopp’s reign, Liverpool can ill afford any more casualties.