Menu

Manchester United prioritising two signings to make up for one player’s major shortcomings

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up two signings to strengthen their right-hand side due to the shortcomings of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

The 23-year-old impressed at Crystal Palace before his move to Man Utd, but hasn’t really managed to make the step up to playing for a much bigger club, where he is expected to offer a bit more going forward.

MORE: Premier League team of the week: Manchester United duo join Liverpool & Tottenham stars in BBC XI

The best modern full-backs are highly attack-minded, with Liverpool stars Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson the prime example of this, but Wan-Bissaka is undoubtedly lacking in that department.

According to ESPN, this has led United to look for competition for him at right-back, as well as a right-sided attacking midfielder.

This seems pretty damning, with Wan-Bissaka clearly not doing enough to provide the attacking threat from right-back that United would ideally want.

More Stories / Manchester United FC
Manchester United youngster “is ready” to push big name out of the team, says ex-Red Devil
Former Man United ace admits summer signing has proven him wrong and rivals will regret not moving for him
Real Madrid figures split over potential Manchester United transfer raid

The Red Devils will have especially hoped he’d step up after they missed out on signing a right winger in the summer, but it just hasn’t happened for him yet.

ESPN’s report states that United hope the England Under-21 international might step up his development quicker if there’s more competition for his place in the starting XI.

More Stories Aaron Wan-Bissaka Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.