Manchester United prioritising two signings to make up for one player’s major shortcomings

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up two signings to strengthen their right-hand side due to the shortcomings of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

The 23-year-old impressed at Crystal Palace before his move to Man Utd, but hasn’t really managed to make the step up to playing for a much bigger club, where he is expected to offer a bit more going forward.

The best modern full-backs are highly attack-minded, with Liverpool stars Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson the prime example of this, but Wan-Bissaka is undoubtedly lacking in that department.

According to ESPN, this has led United to look for competition for him at right-back, as well as a right-sided attacking midfielder.

This seems pretty damning, with Wan-Bissaka clearly not doing enough to provide the attacking threat from right-back that United would ideally want.

The Red Devils will have especially hoped he’d step up after they missed out on signing a right winger in the summer, but it just hasn’t happened for him yet.

ESPN’s report states that United hope the England Under-21 international might step up his development quicker if there’s more competition for his place in the starting XI.