Manchester United youngster “is ready” to push big name out of the team, says ex-Red Devil

Manchester United’s exciting young goalkeeper Dean Henderson could now have the chance to show he’s ready to be the club’s number one, according to former Red Devils ace Luke Chadwick.

United lost first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea to injury against Southampton at the weekend, and it’s not yet clear how long the Spain international might be out of action for.

Henderson came off the bench for the second half of the game at the St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday, and performed well as United came from behind to win the game 3-2.

This follows the 23-year-old impressing out on loan at Sheffield United, and Chadwick now believes he could force De Gea out as the team’s number one if he now gets a run in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

When asked if Henderson is good enough to give Solskjaer a headache in that position, Chadwick told CaughtOffside: “Without a doubt. I think Henderson is ready, he’s obviously a really confident lad, he came back to Man United to make that number one shirt his own.

“He didn’t have a huge amount to do against Southampton but he did his job and he’s proved in the past – with clean sheets in the League Cup – that he’s more than capable.

“I’m sure he’ll see an opportunity now if De Gea is out for a few games with an injury that he can cement that place and make it hard or even impossible for Ole to change the goalkeeper if De Gea gets fit again.”

Another Man Utd youngster fans will have high hopes for is Mason Greenwood, though he’s not looking quite as sharp this season as he did last term.

Chadwick is not too concerned, however, backing the England international to bounce back after some problems off the pitch in recent months.

“I think the start of the season with his problems off the field hasn’t helped him, but it’s just a case of perseverance,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“I’m sure he’s going to be in and around the squad. I think Greenwood’s still got a massive part to play, he’s still a player who can affect the game off the bench.

“A couple of goals and I think he’ll be back up to speed and back to his best in no time.”