Pundit names the trio who could make anything possible for Manchester United

Anything could be possible for Manchester United if they get Paul Pogba to shine alongside Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani.

That’s the view of BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks in his latest Premier League team of the week column, as he sung the praises of Fernandes after another superb performance by the Portugal international in United’s 3-2 win over Southampton.

Fernandes has been a world class performer for Man Utd since he joined the club from Sporting Lisbon last January, and Crooks was once again hugely impressed with his role in helping the Red Devils come from 2-0 down to beat Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Crooks also said that he felt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have a truly special team on his hands if he could also get inconsistent midfielder Paul Pogba playing at his best and linking up with Fernandes and Cavani.

“Had it not been for the determination of Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United would be licking their wounds. The Portugal international was yet again United’s inspiration, leading an impressive comeback at Southampton,” Crooks said.

“With five minutes left there was only one team that was going to win this match, and it wasn’t the home side. The more the Saints started to run out of steam, the more United began to pile on the pressure.

“If United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can get Paul Pogba in the right frame of mind and playing with Fernandes and Edinson Cavani, anything is possible.”

It certainly seems like that trio could have enormous potential, but fans won’t be too optimistic about ever seeing the best of Pogba after a difficult few years at Old Trafford.