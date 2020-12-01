It seems as though Celtic have already identified a replacement for Neil Lennon if, as expected, the current managerial incumbent is sacked in the coming days.

Although Sky Sports note that the club continue to back Lennon, it’s believed that he’s only been given a short stay of execution because of the furore over supporter protests outside Celtic Park at the weekend, and the board not willing to bow to ‘mob rule.’

The truth is that it’s only a matter of time before Lennon is relieved of his duties, and someone he knows well is the likeliest to replace him at this point.

According to The National, Martin O’Neill, who managed both Leicester and Celtic whilst Lennon was a player for both clubs, is at 1/1 with the bookmakers. That’s despite being as long as 14/1 earlier on Monday.

More Stories / Latest News Houssem Aouar sends clear message to Arsenal over potential transfer Video: Frank Lampard reveals Chelsea star’s response to difficult conversation amid transfer interest from CL giants Football stadiums in Tier 2 will be able to serve alcohol without a substantial meal

Former favourites for the role, Gordon Strachan and Eddie Howe, have now drifted out to 6/4 and 5/2 respectively.