Menu

Real Madrid ready to use Eden Hazard as bait in major deal for Liverpool transfer target

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to use Eden Hazard as part of their bid to seal the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The Spanish giants may unsurprisingly feel it is not worth keeping Hazard for much longer, with the Belgium international proving a spectacular flop since his move from Chelsea last season.

MORE: Klopp confirms huge Liverpool injury blow

According to El Chiringuito in the tweet below, Hazard may now be used as bait by Real as they try to land Mbappe from PSG…

It remains to be seen if PSG would be prepared to take Hazard after his dramatic dip in form, but the 29-year-old might benefit from moving to a less competitive league.

Even if Hazard hasn’t been at his best at the Bernabeu, he’s surely not lost all of that talent overnight, so a new club and a change of scene might be the best thing for him at the moment.

This might be bad news for Liverpool, who have also been linked with Mbappe by Le Parisien in recent times.

kylian mbappe france

Kylian Mbappe is wanted by Liverpool and Real Madrid

More Stories / Latest News
Video: ‘I got it wrong’ – Trevor Sinclair reverses his early season opinion on former club West Ham
How Mikel Arteta reacted to Wolves defeat in the Arsenal dressing room
Photo: ‘Stay classy’ – Backlash for Barcelona as they’re forced to delete bad taste tweet

The France international would be a dream signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side, having shown himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in the world for the last few years.

Liverpool already have Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up front, but Mbappe could be an ideal long-term signing to replace the trio as they approach their 30s.

More Stories Eden Hazard Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.