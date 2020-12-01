We’ve spent the past few years awaiting to hear what the reality of Brexit will actually mean for various businesses, but it looks like Premier League clubs won’t have access to a pool of players who have provided plenty of stars in the past.

The decision to leave the European Union impacts employment in every sector when it comes to attracting workers from overseas, so obviously football won’t be any different.

If you look at any British side you’ll see that almost every single one has at least one foreign player who improves their team, but they could soon be a thing of the past when you consider some of the rules that the FA, the EFL and the Premier League have agreed to:

Post-Brexit arrangements for English football announced.

– “Point-based system” for visas for overseas players

– Limits on number of 18-21 year olds that can be signed

– No under 18s allowed to be signed *at all* (cuts off route of Pogba at United, or Cesc at Arsenal) — Murad Ahmed (@muradahmed) December 1, 2020

The points based system will likely come down to wages and international appearances which will probably cut off the majority of lower league clubs, while European countries must be rejoicing at the prospect of U18 signings being banned.

Paul Pogba and Cesc Fabregas are the main examples, but Premier League clubs have been poaching young European talent for years and hoarding them in the hope that a few blossom into starts, but that will soon be a thing of the past.

In theory this means that more local youngsters will get chances with the bigger clubs, but you would think all that talent would’ve emerged at lower level clubs in recent years as they were forced to look elsewhere as Premier League sides looked to attract youngsters from all around the world.

It’s likely this will also make British born players even more expensive as clubs are restricted on who they can sign, so it will be interesting to see what impact this will have.