Whisper it quietly… West Ham United are up to fifth in the Premier League table. Fifth!

This is a team that stayed in the English top-flight last season only thanks to a very late run of form. They were turgid for the most part of the 2019/20 campaign.

David Moyes is, however, working wonders with the limited amount of resources he has at his disposal, and let’s not forget just what a poor transfer window the Hammers had during the summer.

A handful of difficult fixtures in the lead up to the end of the year notwithstanding, if the east Londoners can still be in and around the top six going into January, and with a couple of solid new additions, there’s no reason why they can’t push on.

In Moyes, despite his reputation taking a dent at Man United, West Ham have a manager who knows how to get the best out of his players, and what it takes to grind out results when needed.

It’s imperative that the club keep hold of Declan Rice too until the end of the season at least, because surely the owners can see just how important the England international is to their aspirations.

More Stories / Latest News Pundit names the trio who could make anything possible for Manchester United Video: ‘The referees are even doubting themselves’ – Carragher and Neville clash over VAR Photo: Wolves’ Raul Jimenez posts positive update on his condition from his hospital bed

After so much disappointment since their move to the London Stadium, West Ham have a genuine chance at being this season’s dark horses.

A finish in the European places would be a great reward for returning supporters in 2021. Don’t bet against them achieving it.