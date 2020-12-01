Social media when done properly can ensure an incredible amount of interaction and engagement for a company or individual.

Unfortunately, the same also applies when it’s done wrong, and in Barcelona’s case, they got it very wrong indeed.

Lionel Messi’s tribute to Diego Maradona, where he took off his Barca shirt to reveal one of Diego’s Newell’s Old Boys shirts underneath, was seen around the world.

For some reason, the Barca social media team then thought it would be a good idea to tweet about their record engagement on the back of the original tweet of the picture.

It rightly got social media users angry and some couldn’t resist letting the club know that they’d overstepped the mark.

Delete this man. — Saptarshi Ghosh Das (@saptarshidas96) December 1, 2020