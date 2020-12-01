Menu

Photo: Wolves’ Raul Jimenez posts positive update on his condition from his hospital bed

After a sickening clash of heads between Arsenal’s David Luiz and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez left the latter needing an operation on a fractured skull, the Mexican has given a positive update on his condition.

Dr Eva Carneiro told CaughtOffside in the wake of the incident that head injuries and concussion on the pitch need to be taken a lot more seriously.

Thankfully, in Jimenez’s case, he appears to be on the mend after tweeting from his hospital bed.

