Premier League game increasingly likely to be postponed in wake of coronavirus outbreak

According to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, Aston Villa v Newcastle United, due to take place on Friday, could be set for postponement.

Sky Sports posted a report which revealed that there had been a coronavirus outbreak at the Magpies’ training ground. While the identities of those affected have not yet been revealed, the report notes that the club have not been able to train this week ahead of their clash with Aston Villa on Friday.

That’s hardly the ideal way to prepare for what could prove to be an important six-pointer between two teams with similar ambitions for the current campaign. As a result, or at least so Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie believes, this game could be postponed until a later date – at least it is supposedly looking increasingly likely to be.

Hearing Aston Villa v Newcastle United on Friday is looking increasingly likely to be postponed due to to Covid-19 outbreak at NUFC. #NUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) December 1, 2020

In the interest of fairness, you’d like to think that Villa would be in agreement with Newcastle that it would not be appropriate to allow the game to go ahead taking the circumstances into account. At the time of writing, it looks as though we may have one less Premier League game to watch in the upcoming matchweek.