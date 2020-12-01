Menu

Premier League game increasingly likely to be postponed in wake of coronavirus outbreak

Aston Villa FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

According to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, Aston Villa v Newcastle United, due to take place on Friday, could be set for postponement.

Sky Sports posted a report which revealed that there had been a coronavirus outbreak at the Magpies’ training ground. While the identities of those affected have not yet been revealed, the report notes that the club have not been able to train this week ahead of their clash with Aston Villa on Friday.

That’s hardly the ideal way to prepare for what could prove to be an important six-pointer between two teams with similar ambitions for the current campaign. As a result, or at least so Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie believes, this game could be postponed until a later date – at least it is supposedly looking increasingly likely to be.

More Stories / Latest News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Edinson Cavani’s Instagram blunder
Edinson Cavani’s cheeky request after the Southampton game is revealed
Arsenal add in-form 23-year-old to list of transfer targets including Szoboszlai and Eriksen

In the interest of fairness, you’d like to think that Villa would be in agreement with Newcastle that it would not be appropriate to allow the game to go ahead taking the circumstances into account. At the time of writing, it looks as though we may have one less Premier League game to watch in the upcoming matchweek.

More Stories steve bruce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.