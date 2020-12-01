PSG boss Thomas Tuchel identifies “annoying” Man United threat that they need to stop

Every club has that player who always seems to score important goals against you.

Man United and PSG haven’t been familiar foes over the years due to differing periods of dominance, but they have been drawn against each other a couple of times in the Champions League.

Marcus Rashford has often proved to be the difference between the sides after developing a knack of coming up with a vital goal against the Parisians.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has identified his as the main threat ahead of their game tomorrow night, and it’s clear that he’s had enough of Rashford getting the better of his team:

Thomas Tuchel has praised Marcus Rashford as a ‘calm, humble and nice person’, but described his habit of scoring against PSG as ‘annoying’. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 1, 2020

It’s clear that he’s full of admiration for the United striker, but his comments before the game suggest that Rashford has been highlighted as the main threat going into the game:

“We value him very much when he plays in England and not Parc des Princes, honestly, because (him scoring against us) gets a little bit annoying,

“The guy is a very young adult who takes his responsibility on and off the pitch very impressively. I have met him as an opponent three times and every time I’ve met a calm and humble guy and a nice person, which is amazing. I like this mixture a lot.

“For me personally, the sporting side is clear – he’s a big threat with his speed, with his ability to score, with his determination and his finishing.”

A win for Man United will be enough to see them through to the next round, while it could also be fun to watch Edinson Cavani playing against his former team with a point to prove.