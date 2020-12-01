Menu

Real Madrid figures split over potential Manchester United transfer raid

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Real Madrid figures are reportedly split over sealing the potential transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford, struggling to show anything like his best form since joining United back in 2016.

MORE: Premier League team of the week: Manchester United duo join Liverpool & Tottenham stars in BBC XI

As a result of Pogba’s decline, it’s now unclear if Real Madrid will definitely make a move for him, with Don Balon noting that Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is the only one at the club who’s really convinced by him.

Real could do well to gamble on Pogba, who can be a world class performer on his day, provided the conditions are right for him.

The 27-year-old has often looked a lot better at international level than he has for United, and it might be that a change of scene at club level can revive his career.

paul pogba on the ball man utd

Paul Pogba’s future is in some doubt

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: Why West Ham could be this season’s Premier League dark horses
Pundit names the trio who could make anything possible for Manchester United
Video: ‘The referees are even doubting themselves’ – Carragher and Neville clash over VAR

United may well decide it’s now the right time to let Pogba go, with recent signings Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek looking hugely promising in midfield.

Pogba may no longer be needed if he cannot lift his game a bit and establish himself as a regular starter in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

More Stories Paul Pogba Zinedine Zidane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.