Real Madrid figures split over potential Manchester United transfer raid

Real Madrid figures are reportedly split over sealing the potential transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford, struggling to show anything like his best form since joining United back in 2016.

As a result of Pogba’s decline, it’s now unclear if Real Madrid will definitely make a move for him, with Don Balon noting that Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is the only one at the club who’s really convinced by him.

Real could do well to gamble on Pogba, who can be a world class performer on his day, provided the conditions are right for him.

The 27-year-old has often looked a lot better at international level than he has for United, and it might be that a change of scene at club level can revive his career.

United may well decide it’s now the right time to let Pogba go, with recent signings Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek looking hugely promising in midfield.

Pogba may no longer be needed if he cannot lift his game a bit and establish himself as a regular starter in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.