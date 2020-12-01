Ole Gunnar Solskjaer answers question about Man United target Erling Haaland

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking about Erling Haaland, but unfortunately for Red Devils fans, not because he’s going to be moving to Old Trafford anytime soon.

Haaland is one of the best strikers on the planet, and he’s only 20-years-old. The Borussia Dortmund superstar has been in electric form for club and country in 2020/21, picking up where he left off last term.

A report by Eurosport claimed that Man United were interested in signing Haaland. Although, who wouldn’t be? He looks certain to be one of the best of his generation and a future Ballon D’Or winner.

One man who knows Haaland better than most is compatriot and Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who currently stands as the Champions League’s all-time top Norwegian scorer.

Speaking to the press, Solskjaer revealed his belief that Haaland will fly past his scoring record, as you would expect him to, piling the praise upon the Borussia Dortmund centre-forward.

Pictures courtesy of UEFA©

Whether, as Eurosport report, Man United will get their wish and sign Haaland in the future remains to be seen. Perhaps Solskjaer’s long-term future at the club could be defining, as he has a pre-existing relationship with the forward.

One thing’s for sure, if United are successful in signing him, they’ll have to battle through competition from a host of top clubs around the world.

The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich will surely be interested and wouldn’t want to lose out in the race without putting up a fight!