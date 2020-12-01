The news that Clement Lenglet could be out for at least a game or two couldn’t have come at a worse time for Barcelona.

Gerard Pique’s absence for the best part of four months and the continuing injury issues with Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo have only added to Ronald Koeman’s concerns.

He has at least hit the jackpot in the interim with the form of Barca B defender, Oscar Mingueza, but his promotion is only likely to be a temporary fix.

However, some good news could be on the horizon and from the most unlikeliest of circumstances.

Jean-Clair Todibo was considered surplus to requirements during the summer, and as such was transferred on a two-year loan to Benfica.

However, as Mundo Deportivo point out, he is yet to make his debut for the Portuguese giants, with manager, Jorge Jesus, preferring the pairing of Jan Vertonghen and Nicolas Otamendi.

With no real possibility of things changing in the near future for the young Frenchman, he’d likely jump at the chance to come to Barca’s rescue.