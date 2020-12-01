Menu

Wayne Rooney faces competition from ex-England teammate in bid to become Derby County boss

John Terry is one of the frontrunners to take the Derby County job, alongside former international teammate Wayne Rooney, according to Sky Sports

Derby, who were competing for promotion to the Premier League under the management of now Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, recently dismissed Phillip Cocu, who left them battling for Championship survival.

Rooney took over on an interim basis, but Sky Sports believe that it’s no forgone conclusion that he will get the job on a permanent basis, even if the report notes that the former Manchester United striker is keen on doing so.

Sky Sports report that John Terry, a former Chelsea and England captain who now works under Dean Smith at Aston Villa, is also interested in taking the job and is one of the frontrunners to do so.

Whether Derby would prefer to appoint Rooney, who hasn’t completed all his badges but knows the club, or Terry, who has far greater experience but would be starting fresh, remains to be seen.

One thing’s for sure, though – we’re used to seeing Terry and Rooney battle it out on a football pitch, but it’s seriously weird seeing them tussling for a manager’s job in the Championship!

