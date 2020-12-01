Although Barcelona thought that they were doing the right thing by sacking Ernesto Valverde with the club top of the table and hiring Quique Setien, time would quickly prove it was a disastrous move.

The Cantabrian can always looked back on his brief period and suggest that the lockdown had a big part to play in his downfall, but the truth is that he was completely out of his depth from the very beginning.

Trying to involve himself in the rondos whilst consistently laughing and joking with the players was never going to work unless his tactical acumen and way of doing things helped to deliver silverware.

An eventual 8-2 defeat in the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich proved to be the final straw, though you could argue that things were over well before then.

Sport report that, as of this moment, the club still haven’t reached an acceptable termination agreement with Setien.

However, there’s no rush to do so as they also set out that the club have until June 30, 2021 to negotiate a deal that’s acceptable to all parties.