Where footballing icons are concerned, there are certainly some odd ways to pay tribute, and one for Diego Maradona has surely taken the crown of the strangest yet.

It’s unclear whether footage that has been uncovered is in relation to Diego’s passing or not, even so, to have a giant effigy hung on a bulldozer apparently ‘snorting cocaine’ from off of the street is bizarre to say the least.

Not to mention having people on the ground with oversized ‘credit cards,’ making the lines nice and tidy.