Video: Caoimhin Kelleher makes brilliant point-blank save to secure Liverpool win against Ajax after Klas-Jan Huntelaar header

In the 87th minute of Liverpool’s Champions League tie against Ajax, stand-in goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher ensured that the Reds would come away with all three points with a superb save.

Nicolas Tagliafico floated a dangerous cross into the box from the right-wing, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar seemed primed to score after getting perfectly in between Fabinho and Joel Matip.

The Dutchman’s effort was tipped over the bar from Kelleher after it was directed straight at the 22-year-old.

The ace, who was preferred to Adrian tonight in Alisson’s absence, also made a fine stop in the first-half.

Pictures from beIN Sports and BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Fernandes, Rashford and Lindelof joke about in front of Solskjaer during Man United training Zinedine Zidane could be sacked by Real Madrid tonight as Florentino Perez assesses his options Video: Romelu Lukaku quick-fire brace fires Inter Milan back into contention as group B madness continues

Quite the first senior appearance for the Reds this season from the Irishman, this was just Kelleher’s fifth first-team outing for the Merseyside outfit.