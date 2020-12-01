Video: Curtis Jones scores for Liverpool with tidy outside-foot finish as ace pounces on costly Andre Onana error for Ajax

Liverpool have been gifted the lead in the 57th minute of this evening’s Champions League tie against Ajax after academy graduate Curtis Jones capitalised on a disastrous error.

Jordan Henderson and Neco Williams exchanged passes to work the Reds down the right-wing, with the skipper playing it back to the promising youngster after showcasing some tidy ball control.

Williams floated a dangerous cross towards the far post with his weaker left-foot, Onana decided to leave it despite being in position to claim the ball, leaving Jones to slot the ball into the back of the net.

That’s somewhat selling the versatile midfielder’s finish short though, Jones managed to poke the ball into the goal with the outside of his foot and from a tight angle, all in a moment that he had to show quick reactions to make the most of.

Oh dear, Onana! ? Two academy graduates combine to give Liverpool the lead, as Neco Williams assists Curtis Jones ? Ajax's keeper won't want to see this one again though… pic.twitter.com/j8jebhaeYN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 1, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.

Onana will be absolutely kicking himself after this blunder.