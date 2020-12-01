Video: Matteo Darmian piles misery on Real Madrid by blowing group B wide open with goal v Gladbach

Inter Milan full-back Matteo Darmian has scored his first European goal for six years to give his side a lifeline in the Champions League.

Inter’s Champions League hopes were hanging on by a thread after back-to-back defeats to Real Madrid. However, with Los Blancos being defeated by Shakhtar Donetsk this evening, the group has been blown wide open.

If Inter are to defeat Borussia Monchengladbach tonight, they will be within two points of Real Madrid and Shakhtar, meaning that all four teams in group B will be in with a chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the competition on the final matchweek of the group stage.

Antonio Conte’s men are on their way, too. Former Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian struck from an improbable angle to give the Serie A heavyweights the lead in what could prove to be a pivotal night in their season – and Conte’s Inter Milan career!

Pictures courtesy of beINSports

What rotten news this is for Real Madrid, though. On a night where they were toothless and lacklustre away to Shakhtar, and suffered the consequences, Inter force their way back into contention in group B.

Zinedine Zidane will be hoping that matchday six follows his script, rather than being more of the soap opera group B has been thus far.