Video: Fernandes, Rashford and Lindelof joke about in front of Solskjaer during Man United training

Manchester United FC
Manchester United stars Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof were all captured joking around in training ahead of tomorrow night’s Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

To make the trio’s jibes even more hilarious – they happened directly in front of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fernandes was the first up with his comedy act, he flexed his whilst standing behind the gaffer, Lindelof then performed some kind of ‘chest-chest-bang’ routine to Rashford.

The trio then appeared to pose for the cameras, whilst toing and froing with Solskjaer.

Pictures from Beanyman Sports.

Fans should be pleased to see this kind of team spirit on show on the eve of a crucial encounter.

