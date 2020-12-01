Pundits are paid for their opinions on the beautiful game, and it’s not often that they’ll admit they were wrong, even if their thoughts don’t necessarily chime with their audience.

Fair play then to former West Ham star, Trevor Sinclair, who was quick to acknowledge that he’d got it wrong as far as the Hammers were concerned.

After a reasonable end to the 2019/20 season, albeit coming at the end of an awful campaign overall, David Moyes side began 2020/21 with an insipid performance against Newcastle.

Since then, however, they’ve been flying, and Sinclair couldn’t be happier.