Jack Grealish won’t have enjoyed seeing his Aston Villa side come away with nothing against West Ham on Monday night, but talkSPORT pundit, Darren Bent, isn’t happy with the England international midfielder.

Bent has highlighted Grealish’s antics in trying to earn an advantage for his side.

A delayed reaction and theatrical dive will never win a player many friends in the game, with Bent quick to condemn the midfielder’s conduct.

Arguably, he needs to get rid of that side of his game to be considered one of the very best.