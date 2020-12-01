Joel Matip looked absolutely buzzing to be featuring for Liverpool against Ajax in the Champions League tonight.

Matip is probably the first name on Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet following the injuries suffered by Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez. He, as you would have expected him to, started for the Reds in their Champions League clash with Ajax this evening.

After defeat to Atalanta last time out, the Premier League champions will have been raring to go – or so you would think.

The BT Sport cameras caught a glimpse of Matip as the players took to the pitch and the Champions League anthem played, and he didn’t exactly look delighted to be there!

Cheer up, Joel Matip! ? pic.twitter.com/cU4bfMvT5C — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 1, 2020

Sorry if this game is an inconvenience to you, Joel. How were we to know that you would have better things to do with your Tuesday night than a Champions League clash with one of Europe’s most esteemed clubs?