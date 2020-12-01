Menu

Video: Hilarious Joel Matip clip shows Liverpool star looking seriously grumpy ahead of Ajax clash

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Joel Matip looked absolutely buzzing to be featuring for Liverpool against Ajax in the Champions League tonight.

Matip is probably the first name on Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet following the injuries suffered by Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez. He, as you would have expected him to, started for the Reds in their Champions League clash with Ajax this evening.

MORE: ‘Get him in January’ – These Liverpool fans call for Ajax ace’s immediate signing after talent ‘bullied’ Reds superstar in first-half

After defeat to Atalanta last time out, the Premier League champions will have been raring to go – or so you would think.

The BT Sport cameras caught a glimpse of Matip as the players took to the pitch and the Champions League anthem played, and he didn’t exactly look delighted to be there!

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Romelu Lukaku quick-fire brace fires Inter Milan back into contention as group B madness continues
Video: Curtis Jones scores for Liverpool with tidy outside-foot finish as ace pounces on costly Andre Onana error for Ajax
No more Pogba or Fabregas type deals – How Brexit is expected to impact Premier League clubs in the transfer market

Sorry if this game is an inconvenience to you, Joel. How were we to know that you would have better things to do with your Tuesday night than a Champions League clash with one of Europe’s most esteemed clubs?

More Stories Joel Matip

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.