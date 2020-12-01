In the 81st minute of tonight’s Champions League tie between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk, Zinedine Zidane’s side were punished on the counter-attack.

After Rodrygo saw a cross turned away, Shakhtar switched the ball out wide to Manor Solomon, with the ace receiving the ball on the left-wing about 10 yards behind the halfway line.

The Israeli ace charged forward, before he was easily allowed to cut inside by Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane’s late attempt at a block were pointless as Solomon fired the ball into the bottom corner.

Varane was at fault for Shakhtar’s opener earlier, with tonight’s 2-0 win the Ukrainian outfit have got the best of the reigning La Liga champions on both occasions in the Group Stages.

"He ran, he drove, he struck and he has struck gold!" Shakhtar's Manor Solomon finds the bottom corner emphatically to put Real Madrid out of the qualifying places going into Group B's final match day! ? pic.twitter.com/TrVjgrq0Pt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 1, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.

Some of Shakhtar’s players, particularly attackers like Solomon, have really shown their quality against Los Blancos this season, perhaps putting them in line for a move to a bigger club in the near future.