Video: Romelu Lukaku quick-fire brace fires Inter Milan back into contention as group B madness continues

Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Romelu Lukaku has fired Inter Milan back into contention in group B with two fine finishes against Borussia Monchengladbach.

After Real Madrid were defeated by Shakhtar Donetsk this evening to blow group B wide open, Antonio Conte’s men desperately needed a win away to Gladbach to keep themselves in the running to progress to the next round of the Champions League.

After Matteo Darmian scored the opening goal of the contest, Gladbach struck back. Lukaku, though, was not prepared to watch his side crash out of the Champions League without putting up a fight. He took matters into his own hands.

This is Lukaku at his very best. Squaring up a defender, shifting the ball to the side and finding the back of the net with a powerful finish – with his weaker foot, too.

Lukaku putting Inter on his back again pic.twitter.com/FKGvCSjSPE — J (@JamelLeurs) December 1, 2020

Pictures courtesy of Canli TV

The Belgian was not done there, either. Lukaku netted a second in the space of five minutes to all-but secure the three points for Inter. Matchday six is going to be an incredible one – with all four teams able to progress, as it stands!

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport