Video: Manchester City’s £65M summer signing misses a yard from the goal-line against Porto

Manchester City
Manchester City summer signing Ruben Dias missed from essentially the goal-line during his side’s stalemate with Porto this evening.

In a game where Pep Guardiola’s side dominated possession, as they often do, they were unable to find a breakthrough – at least not one that was allowed to stand.

Gabriel Jesus did find the back of the net, but his strike was ruled out by VAR.

Ruben Dias, back in Portugal after his move from Benfica in the summer, which Sky Sports reported was worth as much as £65M, had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock.

After Raheem Sterling hooked the ball over the goalkeeper, all Dias had to do was to direct it a yard in the right direction. However, somehow, he’s managed to hook it away.

It’s a great block from Dias, if he were wearing Porto colours, but a man with Benfica roots will no doubt be gutted not to be heading home with the winning goal – especially when he had a chance like that!

