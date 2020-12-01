Video: Man United signing Amad Diallo Traore shows excellent link-up play in promising substitute display for Atalanta on UCL debut

Manchester United fans will absolutely love to see the promising substitute display from new-boy Amad Diallo Traore for Atalanta in tonight’s Champions League tie against FC Midtjylland.

Amad Diallo replaced Luis Muriel in the 68th minute of the tie which ended 1-1. The Red Devils pre-agreed a January transfer for the 18-year-old on Deadline Day in a deal worth up to €40m.

In his first act after coming on, he controlled the ball brilliantly under pressure, showing more strength than many would expect from his age and relative inexperience.

The wide man also drove towards goal with a run in the middle before slipping the ball to a teammate.

A well-timed run played the ace in behind as well, with Amad once again holding off pressure as he saw a shot parried away in the box.

The talent’s certainly got some craftiness about him as he used a clever bit of hesitation before playing a through ball down the left-wing at one point as well.

He saw a second shot from inside the box saved after he created space with some silky stepovers.

Overall, the ace’s link-up play looks excellent, as well as his tidy dribbling skills and well-timed runs to get in behind.

Amad Diallo Cameo vs FC Midtjylland pic.twitter.com/irOm7gPa5f — ? (@ShameIessFC) December 1, 2020

Amad Diallo’s Champions League debut. 18 years old. 22 minutes played. 80% pass accuracy

3 shots (2 on target)

1 chance created

1 foul won Future looks bright ? ? pic.twitter.com/d3QTO5K1BD — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 1, 2020

More Stories / Latest News PSG boss Thomas Tuchel identifies “annoying” Man United threat that they need to stop Barcelona look to raid title rivals Atletico Madrid in January to bolster key area Implications for Real Madrid after Inter Milan’s Champions League win over Borussia Monchengladbach

This was just the ace’s second outing of the season, with the tricky talent experiencing a 13-minute cameo against Hellas Verona on the weekend.

Work permit and passport issues appear to be the reason why the starlet didn’t arrive in Manchester in the summer, but there’s been no indication that these won’t be sorted out come January.

It’s never been explicitly stated but the fact the ace was born in the Ivory Coast could be the reason why, as well as the fact that he was already over the age of 18 when United secured his signature, with a lack of international action to date also another reason that could possibly explain the delay.