Another weekend of Premier League football, another VAR controversy.
There isn’t a set of fixtures that passes by now without the referees on the pitch and their colleagues at Stockley Park getting it wrong, and confusion during the West Ham v Aston Villa game was just the latest issue.
Ollie Watkins’ 92nd-minute equaliser was disallowed for offside, which was marginal once again, whilst an Angelo Ogbonna foul on the player was completely missed.
It led to a heated discussion in the Sky Sports studio between Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.
? | “This nonsense of going to the screen has got to stop.”
? | “Going to the screen is not the problem.”@Carra23 and @GNev2 clash over what the problems are with VAR in the Premier League…?pic.twitter.com/RdEm3dV1MN
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 1, 2020