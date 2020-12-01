Another weekend of Premier League football, another VAR controversy.

There isn’t a set of fixtures that passes by now without the referees on the pitch and their colleagues at Stockley Park getting it wrong, and confusion during the West Ham v Aston Villa game was just the latest issue.

Ollie Watkins’ 92nd-minute equaliser was disallowed for offside, which was marginal once again, whilst an Angelo Ogbonna foul on the player was completely missed.

It led to a heated discussion in the Sky Sports studio between Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.